“The innovation will bring efficiency, standardize processes and reduce the administrative burden on the doctor who will thus have more time to devote to clinical practice. Not only that: artificial intelligence will increasingly support the doctor in the decision-making process and thanks to new instruments there will be more precise diagnoses and in some cases the possibility of preventing certain pathologies “. Thus Raffaello Innocenti, Ceo and Managing Director of Chiesi Italia Spa, speaking at the round table dedicated to the vision of the industry on the medicine of the future and the interaction with the medical profession, within the second edition of Tech2Doc, the event promoted at Rospigliosi congress center in Rome from Enpam Foundation to support doctors and dentists in the transition towards the digitalization of medicine, entirely dedicated to exploring the skills of the doctor of the future.

“Today the medical profession has to face a very complex scenario, dramatically upset in recent years – underlines Innocenti – Not only does the National Health Service gradually reduce the number of doctors, but at the same time the patient is much more informed and aware, therefore more difficult. to manage. We must find positive answers in innovations. New technologies will be of great help in patient management, but the doctor must participate, an actor in the digital transformation in the field of health care. Not to suffer it, but to exploit it to one’s own advantage and the patient “.