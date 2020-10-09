Highlights: Traffic sub inspector Ramvriksh Yadav’s sentiments are being praised

TSI stationed in Deoria district of UP saves child’s life

Innocent was drowning in a drain several feet, jumped and pulled out safely

UP police also encouraged by tweeting, DGP praised

Devaria

These paths will only lead to the floor, ever heard that the blinds did not allow morning. The example of this courage and spirit is UP Police Sub Inspector Ramvriksha Yadav. This gentleman of the Deoria police has done something that the world is saluting him. The police is being patted on behalf of the department and has become a hero on social media as well.

Traffic sub-inspector Ramvriksha Yadav, posted in Deoria district, bravely saved the life of a child. A child fell into a gutter near Subhash Nagar Chowk. If it were too late, the child’s breath could stop. Meanwhile, Ramvriksha Yadav came to know that the life of the child is in crisis. When people became tamashabin, they did not take care of their lives and jumped into the drain several feet deep. His courage gave new life to the innocent. Actually the child was going with his family. In the meantime, he had fallen into the sewer due to slipping.

Seeing the life of the child in danger, his sister started requesting to be saved. On hearing the voice, TSI Ramvriksha Yadav did not delay at all and immediately jumped into the drain. During this time, the eyewitnesses there also made a video of the incident, which is becoming very viral on social media. The UP Police has also heartily praised the spirit of Ramvriksha Yadav by tweeting through his official Twitter handle. A citation has been announced by the DGP.

This is not the first time that Ramvriksha Yadav has won hearts with his honest and dutiful loyalty. Even before this, he has been in discussion for commendable works. There are many such pictures on social media, which shows his service and dedication. Many times he picks up his own hoe and starts to remove the roadside garbage.

Not only this, he is also seen cleaning up after removing garbage and garbage heaps. His courage and passion are truly commendable. The way he helped the innocent in distress is praise-worthy. At the same time, his responsibility and commitment to his duty is inspiring for the entire police force.