For the good and the bad. In wealth and poverty. When Cruz comes out when Cruz comes out. You have to love him the same. Barcelona has no folds, it goes ahead. Always. Too too. The same characteristics that have excited Barcelonismo can leave the Blaugrana in the Copa del Rey after 4-4 of the first leg against Atlético. Barça is a daring and brave set until almost reckless. They are the two faces of the same currency. Inseparable among them right now, at this time of the Flick project, which seven months ago. In a moment he falls in love and the next despair, even his own coach, who could not contain himself and threw an empty water bottle behind the final sors.

The rebellion of those who do not accept to see comparsa and revolt four goals coexists with the innocence of a template that has everything in his favor and sins of Bisoñez, opens the door to his rival and leaves everything to decide. The two contrasts live in the Blaugrana team, which is light and shadow, something that already happened in front of Simeone’s in the League when they also played a thousand wonders, they delighted but forgave and lost in the addition.

History is repeated

Those of Simeone resist vibrant football from those of Flick, who also played a thousand wonders in front of Atlético and lost in the addition.

In 55 minutes, Barcelona unleashed and beat Musso four times, the rojiblanco goalkeeper for the cupo tournament. Pedri, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez and Lewandowski captured in the scoreboard the superiority of a team that was a furious outburst led by the adolescent Lamine Yamal from the right wing.

It is not the first time that it dismears. The big matches go to this team, which is motivated and surpassed when the demand is the greatest. It is what has happened every time a powerful rival has had. It is motivated when it has a powerful rival. Without complexes, Real Madrid (twice), Bayern, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund has been measured and has defeated them with an offensive and thrilling football, very ambitious. In all those duels of power to power there have been many goals: nine to whites, five to the Lisbon and four to the Bavarian.

Of joy to anger

Barça is asleep, which causes a suffocon, then goes on to fall in love and beat and ends up desperating

At the moment, Atlético resists the frantic game of Hansi Flick, perhaps because those of Simeone are more accustomed to being overwhelmed at times and are able to get their heads at least expected.

After 25 days of the League and 8 of Champions and five qualifiers to the Single match – including the Super Cup final – Flick’s Barcelona played on Tuesday his first 180 -minute tie and showed that he still has to improve to approve that subject.

The Spirit

Throwing more ex officio is surely against the soul of a Barça that always wants to score another goal

The first lesson is to enter the match with the five senses from minute 1-something he did not do in Yida against Madrid-and that would avoid suffocons such as being 0-2 below on the scoreboard and having to overcome. The second chapter is the last minutes. The Blaugrana did not know how to play the final stretch of the match when they were winning for a difference of two goals, something that already happened to them in Balaídos against Celta in the League (from 0-2 it went to the final 2-2).

On Tuesday, 4-2 was a good rent for the second leg but the last ten minutes were too moved for the interests of Barça, which was carried out by the temptation to sentence. The coach, although he had two changes of changes to stop the game, made a double substitution just after 4-3. And in the 93rd minute, Lino, Sorloth and Correa were planted in the Szczesny area. If the Norwegian had not finished off, Correa also arrived behind with the prepared shotgun.

Lesson for the recent future

The management of the final minutes is a pending subject for the eighths of the Champions

Barça continued to plant the defense 40 meters from its goal and, with Fermín, Gavi and Lamine Yamal in the eleven, looking at the rival’s area. Would it have been better to look for more trade? That surely goes against the soul of Barça de Flick, who always wants to score one more goal.

They are youth sins, as well as the German coach, but they are errors that serve to draw conclusions and learn, especially now that the Champions League crosses also arrive, starting with the round of 16 against Benfica. In Europe, the details – as the expulsion of Araújo last season in front of the PSG – can send you home. Notified are left.