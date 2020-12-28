Members of the National Guard guard the facilities of the General Hospital of Mexico. Edgar Garrido / REUTERS

Some years ago it became fashionable for Mexican newspapers to play, every December 28, with the credulity and good faith of their readers. Thus, on April Fools’ Day, the front pages of many newspapers were filled with all kinds of false but credible news or, at least, funny. I remember some of those that, as a reader, I came to believe, even for a few seconds: the hypothetical arrest of former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari, the fanciful signing of Hugo Sánchez by the Chivas del Guadalajara, the supposed appearance of a memoir ” gallants ”of the Subcomandant …