In London, an innocent man was sentenced to life in prison without evidence

A man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 11 years has been found not guilty in London, UK. writes Daily Mail.

As an infant, Oliver Campbell suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with an intellectual disability of seven years old. He is easily manipulated, has difficulty concentrating, and has a poor memory.

In 1990, Campbell was accused of robbing a convenience store and killing its owner, Baldev Hundle. The accused man was 19 years old at the time. After a grueling interrogation, Campbell was forced to confess to the crime, taking advantage of his mental disabilities, and was sentenced to life in prison with virtually no evidence.

The second defendant in the case claimed in court that Campbell had nothing to do with the armed robbery and that another man was his accomplice. The investigation also had no DNA samples that would prove the young man’s guilt. Campbell filed applications for a retrial, but the appeal court rejected all of them.

Related materials:

In 2002, the man was released from prison, but for a long time he could not travel abroad and had to get permission to get a job somewhere. Only in 2024, Campbell’s sentence was declared unlawful. “I lost 34 years. Nothing can bring it back. I could have had a relationship, I could have had children, I could have become a grandfather,” the man said. He dreams of justice and is waiting for the real culprit to be found.

Earlier, it was reported that in the US, a mentally ill woman who spent 43 years behind bars was found not guilty and released. The victim’s lawyers said that the police “exploited the woman’s mental illness and forced her to give false testimony while she was under the influence of sedatives.”