Innocent Briton jailed for 17 years faces demand to pay for food

An innocent resident of the UK, who served 17 years behind bars for someone else’s crime, may be forced to comply with the requirement to pay for his own maintenance in prison. About it informs Daily Mail.

Andrew Malkinson, 57, was unfairly sentenced to life in prison for a rape he did not commit. The man won the trial, during which he proved his innocence and was released after 17 years behind bars. Now he can receive up to a million pounds (117.9 million rubles) in compensation for his wrongful conviction.

But the British lawyer, Edward Henry, warned that the process of obtaining compensation could take years. Moreover, there is a risk that his client may be faced with a decision to force him to pay a significant amount in payment for prison services for his maintenance, including food and lodging. This fact caused Malkinson even more indignation.

In 2003, then 40-year-old Andrew Malkinson was found guilty of raping a woman in the Manchester area. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of seven years. His lawyer said that throughout his trial and subsequent imprisonment, Malkinson maintained his innocence and “refused to confess to terrible crimes he did not commit.” According to him, it was because of this that his client served ten more years in prison instead of parole, after the first seven years of the sentence had expired.

Earlier it was reported that an innocently convicted man was released in the United States after serving 34 years for a robbery in which he was not involved. The identities of the attackers who committed the robbery in 1988 have not been established.