The diplomat and writer Inocencio ‘Chencho’ Arias (Almería, 1940), author of ‘This Spain of Ours’, took part last night in the series ‘Mares de papel’ at the Mirador de Bahía de Mazarrón, where he addressed various aspects of his long professional career . It is the third meeting of ‘Mazarrón Plural Fórum’, a forum for ideas organized by L’Atelier Comunicación and coordinated by the journalist José Antonio Ruiz Vivo. In the second part of the act, Arias participated in a round table with Ruiz Vivo, the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, and the regional coordinator of Cs, María José Ros Olivo.