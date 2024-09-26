Thursday, September 26, 2024, 2:56 PM











The world’s longest-serving death row inmate has been acquitted. Japanese Iwao Hakamada was acquitted by a Japanese court on Thursday, more than half a century after being sentenced to prison for the murder of his boss, his wife and two teenage children.

A crime that dates back to 1966 and was never committed. It is a historic acquittal that comes after the court found evidence that the investigators in charge of the case falsified evidence.

The former boxer from Shizouka district, west of Tokyo, spent 46 of his 88 years on death row until he was released in 2014 pending a new trial following the emergence of new evidence. His delicate state of health prevented Hakamada from being present when the court announced his acquittal. The prosecution has two weeks to appeal, according to local media.

Forced confession



He was charged with the murder of his boss’s family in 1966, while working in a factory producing miso, a Japanese condiment. He initially confessed to the crime, but retracted his statement at trial, claiming that his indictment was forced by a brutal 20-day interrogation, during which he was threatened and beaten by police. His lawyers also claimed that some evidence used in the trial, such as bloody clothes found a year later, was fabricated by police or investigators. Nevertheless, the Shizouka court sentenced him to death in 1968, a sentence upheld 12 years later by Japan’s Supreme Court.

In 2014, the emergence of evidence proving that the DNA found on the bloody clothing was not Hakamada’s forced the Japanese courts to repeat the trial and release the defendant. The new trial did not start until last year due to judicial twists and turns and appeals by the prosecution, which continued to ask for the death penalty. And it did so with Iwao Hakamada’s confession annulled by the judges and the DNA evidence of another person at the crime scene, which ultimately ended in an acquittal.

“We have been fighting a battle for a long time that seemed to have no end,” his 91-year-old sister Hideko said before the acquittal. “I went to the prosecutor’s office and said, ‘Don’t force us to fight until my brother turns 100.'”

The former boxer’s entourage says he is suffering serious psychological after-effects after nearly five decades on death row, often in isolation and, above all, thinking every day that it could be his last. Those sentenced to capital punishment in Japan are usually given just a few hours’ notice of their execution by hanging, the only method approved in the archipelago.

This case has become a symbol for those in favour of abolishing the death penalty in Japan. They are a minority in the country, with broad social support for this sentence in the Asian country, which in December had just over a hundred people sentenced to death in its prisons.

Japan’s Mainichi newspaper said Hakamada was the fifth Japanese death row inmate to win a retrial after World War II. All of the previous inmates were acquitted.