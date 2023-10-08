At some point in human history, the chain of cause and effect had an aftermath that we came to call guilt. A growing oil slick in which we are in danger of drowning, because the question of guilt is no longer limited to the ‘perpetrators’. During the shooting in Rotterdam a week and a half ago, a search was immediately made for authorities or people who could or should have foreseen the murders and preferably prevented them.

Ten main characters struggle with such tormenting questions Innocence, an opera by the Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho and the librettist and novelist Sofi Oksanen, which premiered on Saturday at Dutch National Opera. He does not speak himself: the minor perpetrator who shot dead ten fellow students and a teacher at an international school. We know he will be released after ten years. In a flashback we see him as a silent extra who falls prey to classroom bullying, but otherwise he is the ghost with whom everyone has to deal every day.

Soprano Lucy Shelton sings fragilely and rawly at the same time as the surviving teacher who, after the shooting, examines all the perpetrator’s essays and discovers his fascination with serial killers. The priest (baritone Frederik Bergman) also ends up in a crisis: he saw the boy enjoying the poisoning and death of a bird in his childhood. Should he have said something?

The thirteen characters are all indispensable stones in the complex architecture of guilt, no matter how big or small their role. The rotating decor shows the individual lines, but also the connection between those people and the past and present.

The story begins when the murderer’s brother marries a girl he met while traveling in Bucharest ten years later. Soprano Lilian Farahani sings the Romanian orphan, the only voice with warmth and lightness. She embodies innocence, a woman without a family, and therefore without the curse of the past that can cling to it. Because the family she is taken into does not have an individual identity, like she does, but is father of, mother of and brother of. The bride knows nothing about that.

The waitress on duty – a thorough interpretation of mezzo Jenny Carlstedt – turns out to be the mother of one of the murdered children. Her presence sets off a dramatic chain reaction in and around the banquet hall. Baritone Thomas Oliemans, with an enormous range in his lows and highs, gives voice to the anger and despair of the father who “taught his child to shoot like an adult”. His duet with the waitress in the kitchen is chilling. Soprano Lenneke Ruiten (mother) and tenor Markus Nykänen (groom) also give enormous depth, vocally and acting, to their characters and their vain longing for a new beginning.

The surviving students must deal with their own fears and demons. Saariaho’s music offers no peace anywhere: not for a moment can anyone drift along on a slow and peaceful stream, its sea of ​​sound harbors strange creatures. Subcutaneous feelings get their own voice, and the Residentie Orchestra and conductor Elena Schwarz know how to let them penetrate every pore of the listener. The only one with a redeeming word is the masterful Finnish folk singer Vilma Jää, murdered daughter of the waitress, with a voice from another world.

Of Innocence the opera has a contemporary masterpiece that will resonate in the ears and heart for a long time, and that thoroughly questions us as people and society.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mn9ZYRExnI

Opera Kaija Saariaho: Innocence. The National Opera. Residence Orchestra conducted by Elena Schwarz. Seen: 7/10 National Opera & Ballet, Amsterdam. Until 22/10. Incl: operaballet.nl. ●●●●●