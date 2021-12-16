The blue who in 2018 on the Saslong was 2nd in super-G: “In America it went badly, but I feel the desire to be aggressive growing. And like my idol Valentino, I know how to rise from difficulties”

Simone Battaggia

He will have his birthday on the track. Christof Innerhofer celebrates 37 springs by swooping off the Saslong, the track closest to home, the one that perhaps gave him the least – he has been attending it since 2006 – but which three years ago gave him one of the best days, a second place in superG which remains the last blue podium in Val Gardena and which shines like a gem, partly because as in football, away goals are worth double. Because it is a fact: the splendid track of Santa Cristina has been indigestible for too long now in Italy, which has not imposed itself downhill since the days of Ghedina – the ampezzano played poker in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2001 – and in super-G since Werner Heel of 2008. “When I finished second five hundredths from Svindal the slope was harder – says Innerhofer -, I was able to load the ski more. That set-up paradoxically fooled me in the last two years, because it no longer went well on aggressive snow “.

“Maybe slightly better than last year, maybe one of the Camel humps is shorter and on the Ciaslat there are more bumps. But if I had good sensations in testing it is mainly because I think I found a good set-up, after that in America I had to change a lot of things. ”

“In the summer you try a thousand different solutions, you delude yourself that you are at a good point, but the reality is that the racing conditions are totally different from those in training. And I’m picky, the feeling is important to me. If I feel that something is wrong. it goes, shift of two or three gears “.

Speaking of gears: he will be wearing a helmet inspired by Valentino Rossi.

“Yes, here as in Bormio. It’s a thank you. I took him as an example, he had some difficulties but he never gave up and went back to winning. He enjoyed playing his sport. People maybe looked at him and he wondered what pushed him to stay there and make war with the young people. Passion. Few have put so much into sport as he does. In the past I have seen several of his grand prix, I was sorry not to be able to go to Misano or in Spain for his last race. Some of his fan club will come to Val Gardena, guys I exchanged messages with during the GPs. ”

Do you think you have more chances downhill or super-G?

“In the first test I made a step forward (10th time at 1″ 63 from the best time of Cochran-Siegle, ed), but the priority is to put together the pieces for the usual races that arrive. Downhill here I can do a nice race, but this means replicating the placement of the first round. In super-G I can do better, but I also run the risk of doing worse because I still don’t know what to change in the set-up, whether to take a more aggressive shoe or a longer ski ” .

Cochran amazes you so fast after 2nd place in 2020?

“No. He is a complete skier and has become smooth, after Kilde he is the one who does the best turns on the Saslong and who works the undulations best, he is well planted on skis. He is like a car, not like a motorcycle”.

“Kilde, Cochran, Feuz. I also see Niels Hintermann well and all the Swiss in general while I think Mayer, Kriechmayr and the Austrians will struggle more.”

How does it feel on the track at 37?

“In the United States I was sorry and sad, I struggled to get into the top 15. Then, however, I thought that this season will be like the last one, in which race after race I was able to have fun. It took me time to find the nastiness. . I like being aggressive, stepping on my foot. In America I didn’t succeed, but that mood is coming. The reaction has always come and will come again this year. And I’m curious to see what I will be able to do downhill in Bormio, on the track where I won for the first time, with my new modifications “.