The coronavirus can cause long-term damage in the body of those affected. A pathologist has now recorded what these look like after 130 autopsies. It provokes mixed feelings.

Augsburg – The coronavirus: a term that has been on everyone’s lips since the beginning of 2020. But what exactly does the virus do to the infected person’s body? What are the dangers? Questions that doctors at the Augsburg University Hospital, including pathologist Bruno Märkl, have investigated. In total, he has autopsied 130 patients who have died of Covid-19 so far. He draws a startling conclusion.

Corona: The virus restructures the lungs – pathologist explains terrifying procedure in the organs of infected people

The coronavirus does not resolve well-known changes in the body. During the autopsies of the patients who died of Corona, pathologist Bruno Märkl and his colleagues at the university clinic discovered a previously unknown change in the organs of those affected: “This is definitely something that we have only known for about a year,” says senior physician Tina Schaller in the contribution of the BR on. “We know them massively rebuilt lungs through an infectious disease only through Covid. “

In an earlier interview, Märkl made it clear: “People develop diffuse alveolar damage.” Scars would form over time. “The space in the lungs where there is still air is getting smaller and smaller.” In the end, it is “internal suffocation”, according to the pathologist.

Corona: Findings after 130 autopsies – pathologist draws depressing conclusion

The number of Covid patients who died mostly speaks of people who died from or with the virus. Märkl, however, makes it clear in the article: “The people who now end up with us in the intensive care units or who come to the hospital with these serious lung diseases will die of Covid and not with them, definitely,” said the head pathologist at the university hospital. The virus would be dangerous. And so the pathologist also endures the ranting tirades on the net, some of which his clear words trigger.

In Covid-19 patients, changes in the lungs occur that were not known from other diseases. (Symbol image) © Antonio Calanni / AP / dpa

The rising corona numbers that can currently be observed across Europe and around the world are currently causing concern for doctors. Märkl sees a problem in the mutations in particular. “These new variants are very, very dangerous, they are more contagious and we now know for sure that the British variant is also more deadly,” said Märkl. Studies from England and Scotland recently confirmed the more difficult courses. “More and more younger patients will be affected now and I look to the near future with concern,” the pathologist continues. Another description that is already visible in some countries. The RKI recently alerted parents to the changing role of children in the pandemic.

A development that not only worries the pathologist. His conclusion after the 130 autopsies, on the other hand, is clear: “Most of them could still be alive if they had not been infected with the coronavirus,” said Bruno Märkl a few weeks ago to the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. A depressing realization. (chd)

