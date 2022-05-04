With an atypical video, recorded by herself, who was the presenter of the channel There is going and the Russian network RT, Inna Afinogenova, reappeared confirming that she no longer works for the channel.

In the video, uploaded to YouTube, The former presenter reflected on the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the media coverage, and declared herself “openly against the war between Ukraine and Russia”.

Afinogenova confirmed that she had ended her employment relationship with the Russian channel because she did not agree with the conflict. “I have never agreed with any war because I know, and I know from having suffered it myself, that above all they affect the civilian population, and I know how they affect the civilian population, no matter how accurate they say they are. attacks,” he reported.

“I think that many of you already imagine it, but a first-hand confirmation never hurts. Indeed, I left RT and I will not return or appear in the videos of (the YouTube channel) There it goes. Nor is it that I am taking time, there was simply a contractual relationship with which I, for a simple matter of fidelity and respect for the company, wanted to fulfill, “added the journalist.

Inna Afinogenova was part of the Russian medium RT. Photo: RT / Instagram: @inafinogenova

In addition, he pointed out that he does not agree with the war in general or with the consequences of armed conflicts in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

“I don’t care if the one who drops bombs is the United States, France, Israel, Ukraine on Ukraine itself – which is what it has been doing for years – or Russia. I can’t normalize it,” he noted.

Also, he said that he did not understand the war from a strategic point of view, nor the combat “to the militarism and aggressiveness of NATO”. “No one who is against NATO can support this war, because nothing has strengthened that organization as much as the decision made by the Russian government,” he pointed out.

Finally, Afinogenova criticized the media for considering that they have not adequately covered the war, since they are only dedicated “to reading or transcribing the war propaganda of one of the two sides” and do not publish the information critically.

