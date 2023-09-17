Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 10:53

One of the 14 victims of a plane crash this Saturday, 16, in Barcelos, in the interior of Amazonas, was businessman Gilcrésio Salvador Medeiros, 74 years old, owner of the Serra da Mesa guesthouse, in Niquelândia (GO), approximately 260 kilometers from Brasilia. The causes of the accident are being investigated. There are no survivors.

According to friends and family, the trip to Barcelos, 400 km from Manaus and one of the country’s main destinations for sport fishing, represented the businessman’s great pleasure. “He left unexpectedly, but he was going to do what he loved most in life: fishing,” was posted on the inn’s official profile.

According to Jefferson Luís, an employee at the lodge, this group fishes every year and always travels to Manaus on a commercial flight. From there, they head to Barcelos or Santa Isabel by chartered plane or speedboat. In general, he says, his friends preferred to go by plane, since traveling across the river takes almost twelve hours. Tourists would use the city of Barcelos as a base to fish on the Rio Negro.

Medeiros’ daughter, who lives in England, is returning to Goiás for the burial, according to the official. The owner of the inn also has brothers who live in São Paulo.

“Gil will forever be remembered by everyone who knew him. He was a man with a unique heart, friendly and receptive to everyone who came to the Pousada, and he will certainly never be forgotten,” says another post on the social network. “Gil, with the big bone that represented what he liked to do most: traveling and fishing”, paid tribute to a friend.

“We know how many of us, fishermen, wait for fishing like this. Of course, they were all very happy and excited to fish in one of the main places in the Amazon and, unfortunately, this fatality happens”, published a guest at the inn.

Several tributes were published to honor “Seu Gil”, as he was known. Votes of condolence were also published by media outlets. “We who are always looking for thrills in sport fishing are really very sad today”, wrote the profile of the program “Coração de Pescador”, on the subscription channel Fish TV.

The fishing trip was also confirmed by the mayor of Barcelos, Edson Mendes (MDB), to Estadão. “The two crew members and 12 passengers were going sport fishing in Barcelos. The weather was very bad. While trying to land, this tragedy happened. They were Brazilian tourists”, says the mayor.

According to information from the government of Amazonas, the aircraft left Manaus at around 12 pm bound for Barcelos, around 400 kilometers away. A trip of approximately two hours.

The causes of the accident are being investigated. The passengers were tourists who were going to do sport fishing. Images recorded by residents show that it was raining heavily at the time of the accident, which according to Civil Defense may have been one of the factors responsible for the accident.

In a statement, the company that owns the aircraft said it “deeply” regrets the case. “The safety of passengers and crew is always Manaus Aerotáxi’s priority, so we are certain that the aircraft and crew involved in the accident met all the requirements of the civil aviation authority necessary for airworthiness, and we are committed to clarifying all related details to this accident”, he highlighted. “We will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,” he added.