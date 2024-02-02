Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/02/2024 – 20:32

Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued a warning of storm danger, electricity cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges in nine states in the country. The warning is valid until the morning of Saturday, 3rd, and provides rainfall volumes between 30 and 60 millimeters per hour or 50 and 100 millimeters/day and intense winds between 60 km/h and 100 km/h.

The areas on alert range from Amazonas to Rio de Janeiro and include the Central-West States. The regions on alert are:

Center Goiano, Triângulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaíba, East Goiano, Central Mineira, Northeast Pará, Southeast Pará, Western Tocantins, West Maranhense, East Maranhense, Marajó, Northeast Mato Grosso, South Goiano, West of Minas, South/Southwest of Minas , North Maranhense, Lower Amazonas, Campo das Vertentes, Eastern Tocantins, North Mato Grosso, Southwest Pará, North Goiano, East Rondoniense, Central Amazonense, Southwest Amazonense, Metropolitana de Belém, South Fluminense, South Amazonense, Northwest Goiano, Center Maranhense , Baixadas, Centro Fluminense, Northwest of Minas, South Maranhense, North Amazonense, Metropolitan of Rio de Janeiro, Zona da Mata, Federal District, North of Minas, Madeira-Guaporé, Metropolitan of Belo Horizonte, Southeast Mato Grosso, South of Amapá , Central-South Mato Grosso.

Inmet alerts you to the following instructions:

In case of gusts of wind: do not take shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falling and electrical discharges and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising signs;

If possible, turn off electrical appliances and the general power supply;

Get more information from the Civil Defense (phone 199) and the Fire Department (phone 193).

In 2024, heavy rains have already hit states such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, causing deaths and damage.

On the 13th and 14th of January, the heavy rains that hit Rio de Janeiro left at least 12 people dead, in addition to a trail of flooding and flooding on roads with effects on public transport. Authorities advised residents to avoid traveling throughout the day. Neighborhoods in Baixada Fluminense and the north of the capital were the most affected, especially Pavuna, Ricardo de Albuquerque, Acari and Irajá.

Electricity cuts hit São Paulo repeatedly

In the same week, the city of São Paulo was hit. The constant falling of trees and interruptions led the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), to file with the Federal Audit Court (TCU), on Wednesday, 31, a request for inspection of the City Hall's contract with Enel , concessionaire responsible for distributing electricity in the capital of São Paulo.

Since last year, he has criticized the services provided by the company due to the constant blackouts on rainy days and the concessionaire's delay in restoring power to residents.

The request was formalized in Brasília. Nunes delivered a letter with details of the failures committed by Enel to the minister and president of the TCU, Bruno Dantas. At the meeting, he defended the end of the relationship with the company, which has an agreement signed with the City of São Paulo until 2028. Federal deputies Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade) and Baleia Rossi (MDB) also participated in the meeting.

“We made a robust report of Enel’s disregard for the people of São Paulo and filed today with the Federal Audit Court in Brasília the request for inspection or termination of Enel’s contract in our city”, wrote Nunes on X (formerly Twitter), on the night of this Wednesday, 31st. “Either Enel works properly and respects our hard-working people or it leaves the city of São Paulo”, he added. In a statement, Enel said it will not comment on the statements.

In a note, the TCU said that the Court, “as a body that exercises external control over the public administration”, will examine the situation and “in-depth inspection to verify how services can be improved and identify those responsible”. In the same statement, the organization stated that it will try to find solutions “so that people can return to a normal life”. The Federal Court of Auditors is responsible for supervising the national infrastructure sectors, including electrical energy.