O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued an orange warning of danger due to intense rains for the entire southern region of Brazil. The institute estimated precipitation of up to 60 mm (millimeters) per day, winds that could reach 100km/h and hail. The storms started on Tuesday (9.Jan.2024) and will last until Thursday (11.Jan). There is a risk of electricity cuts, damage to crops, falling trees and flooding. Inmet recommends turning off electrical appliances and general power panels and staying away from trees, transmission towers and signs.