Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2024 – 16:53

Parts of São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Mato Grosso are on storm warning. The warning was published by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) this Saturday, the 14th, and will last until Sunday, the 15th.

According to Inmet, there is a risk of rain of 30 to 60 mm/h, intense winds (60 to 100 km/h), hail, power outages, damage to crops, falling trees and flooding.

The orange alert applies to practically the entire state of Paraná, and the northern part of Santa Catarina, as well as the Itajaí Valley. In SP, the southern coast and the region that includes Presidente Prudente and Assis are at risk. In MS, the southwest and eastern stretches.

Parts of Acre, Amazonas, Rondônia and Mato Grosso are on “potential danger” alert for the storm. The warning also expires on Sunday.