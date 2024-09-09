In these places, air humidity should be between 20% and 12%; there are risks of forest fires and health risks.

The National Institute of Meteorology (INMET) launched this Monday (September 9, 2024) an orange alert of danger for 12 Brazilian states and the Federal District (DF) due to low humidity. According to the institute, in these locations the relative humidity of the air should vary from 20% to 12%, with a risk of forest fires and health risks, such as lung diseases and headaches.

In addition to the Federal District, the alert applies to the states of Goiás, Bahia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraná, São Paulo and Maranhão. In some places, relative humidity may fall below 12%.

The institute also issued a yellow alert, indicating potential danger, for Acre, Amazonas, Santa Catarina and part of Rio Grande do Sul. In these locations, relative humidity is expected to range from 30% to 20%.

Low humidity causes dry skin and discomfort in the eyes, mouth and nose. Recommendations include drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding sun exposure during the hottest hours of the day and avoiding physical activity. It is also recommended to use skin moisturizer and humidify the environment.

