O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued a warning of “heavy rains” for 22 of the 27 federative units of Brazil between this Friday (23.Dec.2022) and Saturday (24.Dec).

According to a survey carried out by Power360, considering the 5 states most affected by the heavy rains, 18 people died. In addition, another 22,493 were left homeless, that is, they had to go to their relatives and another 3,258 were homeless (in public or private shelters).

Here are the most up-to-date numbers, according to data from the Civil Defense of each State:

Bahia (until 6th): One death and 7 injured. In total, 153,746 were directly affected by the rains, of which 14,217 are homeless and 1,005 are homeless. There are 86 municipalities affected, of which 67 declared an emergency situation;

Holy Spirit (up to 6th): One death, 1,227 displaced and 416 homeless. There are 13 municipalities in emergency. Here's the full (897kB);

Minas Gerais (until Friday): 8 deaths, 6,999 displaced and 1,443 homeless. There are 103 cities in emergency. Here's the full (801 KB);

São Paulo (until the 4th): There are 6 dead, 2 wounded and 2 missing. In addition, 351 were left homeless and 28 displaced. In total, 31 cities were affected;

Santa Catarina (until 5th): Two deaths, one injured and another 915 affected. In 10 municipalities, occurrences due to the rains were recorded. There are 43 homeless and 22 displaced;

RAIN ALERT

For most states (18), the Inmet notice was the yellowthat is, when the danger is “potential”🇧🇷 They are: throughout the DF and Sergipe and in areas of 4 regions of the country.

In the Northeast: Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas and Bahia; in the Midwest: Goiás and Mato Grosso; in the Southeast: Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo; in the North: Amazonas, Rondônia, Pará and Amapá.

According to Inmet, in the localities, the accumulated rainfall can reach 50 mm in 24 hours, with intense winds of up to 60 km/h.

However, for Tocantins, Maranhão and Piauí, in addition to areas in 11 other states (Pará, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Amapá, Ceará, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Goiás) the alert issued was orangewhen the meteorological situation is “dangerous”🇧🇷

In these cases, the forecast is for 30 to 60 mm of rain, with intense winds of 60 to 100 km/h. In addition, there is a real risk of power outages, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges. There is a low risk of power outages, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

So far, no State in Brazil is under “great danger” (alert red), according to the National Institute of Meteorology. The warning means there is a forecast that the volume of rain is greater than 60 mm per hour. There is a high risk of flooding, overflows and landslides.

Read below the Inmet map for this Friday (23.Dec):