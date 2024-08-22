Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 22:32

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) released this Wednesday, 21, a warning of “great danger” due to the intense heat that until Friday, 23, will hit regions of the Center-West, South and Southeast of Brazil.

According to the institute, high temperatures will be felt in:

– Mato Grosso

– Goias

– Minas Gerais

– Santa Catarina

– Mato Grosso do Sul

– São Paulo (minus the capital, metropolitan region and coast)

– Paraná

In these locations, the temperature will be five degrees higher than average for a period of more than five days. This alert will be in effect until noon on Friday, the 23rd.

Another alert issued by Inmet is valid only for Thursday, between 11 am and 7 pm, and concerns low air humidity in a large area that covers parts of 13 states, in addition to the Federal District. According to the institute, there is “potential danger” because relative air humidity is expected to be between 20% and 30% in this part of the country, during these eight hours.

Inmet recommends drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding physical exertion during the driest hours and exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day.