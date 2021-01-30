After spending 14 days locked in their rooms without being able to leave to train in the five-hour window that others enjoyed, the 72 confined tennis players began to leave the quarantine at midnight on the day they were due. For this reason, Tennis Australia decided to open the practice courts of Melbourne Park at dawn so that those who wanted could exercise when they left the official hotels.

Angelique Kerber, champion of the Oceanic Grand Slam in 2016, was one of the tennis players who decided to take advantage of this opportunity despite being an untimely schedule and he trained during the early hours of this Saturday in one of the courts of the tennis complex where the previous tournaments will also be held. The German, one of the players who were in contact with a positive case on the flights that arrived from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Los Angeles, will participate in the extra WTA 500 that will begin on February 3 with the name Grampians Trophy. There will be the Russian Yelena Rybakina, another of those who decided to train late at night and posted a video on his Instagram story.

The inmates celebrated the end of their quarantines on social networks with videos and photographs in which they show their happiness for being able, for example, to breathe outdoors, as the Swiss Belinda Bencic highlights in an image in which she is seen on a terrace. Remember that they can decide whether to stay in the hotels they were in or move to another one of their choice. The protocol, however, requires them to temporarily leave their rooms to be cleaned and while providing them with alternative accommodation.