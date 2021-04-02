Those serving sentences in the colony of the Vladimir region spoke about the behavior of their cellmate, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. Their words are quoted by RT.

Neighbors said that Navalny is not woken up at night, despite the fact that his file says “inclined to run away.” The colony officer simply walks over to the inmate’s bed with a fixed video camera to make sure he’s in place, they say. Navalny sleeps on the lower tier of the bed, by the window.

His cellmate Konstantin Mikhalkin said that Navalny refuses to work and for the last two days he simply lay in a sleeping place. At the same time, he clarified that during working hours in the colony it is prohibited.

Neighbors also noted Navalny’s arrogant tone when communicating. But there were no conflicts with him, they added and said that when receiving parcels, the opposition always shares content. Inmates also said that Navalny does not conduct political campaigning, only occasionally comments on the news on TV.

Earlier, a video appeared from a colony in the Vladimir region, where Navalny is serving a sentence. The footage shows how in a residential block a colony employee stops him with a mug of tea. They strike up a conversation, during which the officer makes a remark to Navalny about his appearance, and he fastens a button on the collar of his prison uniform.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one as legal. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. He must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.