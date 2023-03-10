Inmates of the jail of El Salvador go out to sweep the streets guarded

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Inmates go out to sweep the streets of El Salvador
Capture Twitter/EFE.
Inmates go out to sweep the streets of El Salvador
El Salvador has been under an exception regime since the beginning of March.
In the month of February, The President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele transferred to the largest mega-prison in Latin America (Centre for the Confinement of Terrorism) to 40,000 criminals.
The CECOT was built to incarcerate 64,000 gang members, mainly from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 gangs. These actions have been taken under an exception regime that was decreed by Congress at the beginning of March, as a consequence of the peak of violence presented between March 25 and 27, 2022.
This week a video went viral on Twitter where inmates guarded by the authorities are observed while carrying implements to clean the streets.
You can watch the video below:
Laura Camila Ramos
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
