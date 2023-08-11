Christian Yaipen He is a famous Peruvian cumbia singer. The singer of Group 5 has gained a lot of fame and proof of this is a video that a group of inmates from the Chorrillos prison recorded to show the affection they have for the interpreter. The women even dared to make a special request to the artist to join them inside the prison to sing together.

“The inmates of the polyphonic choir of the women’s prison of chorrillos prepare for their next presentation and invite Christian Yaipén to sing with them“, reads the description of a video published by INPE on its Twitter account. In the clip you can see a group of women singing together to the rhythm of the song ‘The rhythm of my heart’.

#Inmates #Chorrillos #prison #Christian #Yaipén #Group #visit #waiting