The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left the Alvorada Palace this Saturday (Dec.24, 2022) to take a motorcycle ride. The Chief Executive left the official residence alone and did not alert his security team. Upon returning to the Palace, he greeted supporters on the spot.

Bolsonaro left the official residence at 4:19 pm. Presidency officials then left by car and motorcycle to reach him. The president took a short tour of about 15 minutes through Vila Planalto, a community in the Federal District. Afterwards, he returned and spoke with supporters who were waiting for him in front of Alvorada.

Watch (3min7s):

In honor of the president, supporters prayed the Christian prayer of the Lord’s Prayer. Bolsonaro removed his helmet, but did not get off the motorcycle to speak with the group.

The last time the president had left the official residence was on Tuesday (20.Dec). Since the result of the 2nd round, Bolsonaro has avoided going to the Palácio do Planalto, the seat of government. He has received allies and fulfilled few official dispatch commitments in Alvorada.

The Chief Executive has made few public appearances since October 30 and has only spoken once with supporters. On the occasion, he mentioned the 37-day silence without making public statements. 🇧🇷I’ve been silent for almost 40 days. It hurts. It hurts in the soul”, said the president on December 9.

After that, Bolsonaro made no new statements, but went out a few times to watch the unveiling of the National flag in front of Alvorada. Supporters have been meeting daily in the late afternoon in front of the official residence waiting for the president.

Contact with supporters was a custom of Bolsonaro throughout his term. He created the so-called “pen”, where he greeted and took pictures with people daily.

Bolsonaro was the 1st Chief Executive to run for re-election and not win a 2nd term. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) won at the polls with 50.90% of the votes.

Even without governing next year, allies hope to count on Bolsonaro as leader of the conservative right in the country.