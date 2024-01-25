Cecchettin case, inmate takes his own life in prison in the same section as Filippo Turetta. “It's the ninth suicide of the year”

A prisoner of Sicilian origins, aged around 56, was found hanging in recent days in his cell in the Verona prison, in the section reserved for prisoners for crimes of great social disapproval whereAccording to press reports, Filippo Turetta would also be imprisonedaccused of the feminicide of the young woman Giulia Cecchettin.



“It's about the ninth inmate suicide this yearto which we must add a member of the Penitentiary Police Corps who took his own life the day before yesterday”. This was announced Gennarino De Fazio, general secretary of Uilpa Penitentiary Police. And it is the fourth suicide in the space of two months in Montorio. “A real bulletin of suffering and death in relation to which there are no appreciable strategies capable of reversing the disastrous trend – he denounces – The Minister of Justice himself, Carlo Nordio, in his report on the administration of justice in Parliament has not able to indicate a course, limiting himself to saying that we must acknowledge that suicides in prison exist. We, in truth, would expect from the minister, if not the solution, at least useful directions to mitigate the carnage taking place”.

“We repeat, there is no more time. Minister Nordio and the Meloni Government must take note of the ongoing emergency in existence and intervene immediately with a prison decree to concretely strengthen the staff of all professional figures, primarily the Penitentiary Police, who are missing of 18 thousand units, and deflate the prison density, close to 130 percent, also through exclusively healthcare management of mentally ill prisoners and alternative paths for drug addicts, and that Parliament approves an enabling law for the overall reform of the criminal enforcement apparatus, with the re-engineering of the Department of Penitentiary Administration and the Department for juvenile and community justice and the reorganization of the Penitentiary Police Force. Every hour that passes in vain does nothing but fuel the tragic death toll”, concludes De Fazio.

