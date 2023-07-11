Inma Sánchez, PSOE candidate for the Senate, assured this Monday that PP and Vox are the same in the Region and in Spain. In her opinion, we are facing a scenario in which voting for one is voting for the other, since she considers that the Popular Party has assumed Abascal’s theses.

For this reason, the candidate for the Senate is obliged to send a message to the public clarifying that this is not the time to exalt hatred or repeal public policies that work, but rather moderation, tranquility and serenity, which is what she He claims he represents the Socialist Party.

In the current context of tension, Inma Sánchez stresses that what is needed in the Region is moderation “in the face of the ravings of the ultra-right,” she said in a press release. The socialist is convinced that as much as PP and Vox stage tension in the inauguration debate for López Miras as president, we are facing a farce because “the tension is more than resolved even if the market for armchairs is delayed,” she said.

For its part, the number two of the Socialists in Congress, Caridad Rives, pointed out that 99% of the investments underway in Cartagena bear the seal of the PSOE. That is why he insisted that the people of Cartagena must keep in mind that what is at stake this 23-J is the energy and industrial transformation of the city with the investment commitment of 6,000 euros in the S-80 submarines and the more than 6,000 jobs that will be generated per year.