The National Migration Institute (INM) warned Venezuelan migrants interned in the country illegally march in caravan or transit irregularly in Mexican territory cancel the process to enter the United States.

Meanwhile, groups of Venezuelan and Ecuadorian migrants, who have arrived at the southern border of Mexico, asked the Mexican government to deport them to their country of origin, or to the closest thing to Colombia, because they have unexpectedly come across the new US restrictions.

The INM and the Office of Customs and Border Protection of the United States (CBP, for its acronym in English) agreed to maintain permanent communication and coordination to follow up on the admission process just announced from Venezuelan citizens to US territory.

The Joe Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who pre-register for the program, have a sponsor in the country and arrive by air. However, it will return those who cross the border illegally from Mexico.

The United States reported new measures to control Venezuelan migration: a program that gives legal status for two years to those who arrive by plane and the immediate expulsion of most who cross the border through Mexico.

The INM, an agency of the Mexican Ministry of the Interior, pointed out that in order to avoid risky mobility and lose the opportunity of a secure income, it is important that people from Venezuela know the new procedure established by the United States.

warned that marching in a caravan or transiting irregularly in Mexican territory cancels the processsince the entry authorized by the United States will also have a digitized authorization response in the place where they are, which will allow them to travel by air transportation.

Migration pointed out that as a result of the joint work between authorities of both countries on migration matters, the US government announced the process and requirements that Venezuelans who want to enter their country must meet, among them that request an advance authorization electronically.

In addition, the INM added, it is necessary that they have some contact, which can be a family member, friend or other, who is in the United States legally and guarantees them financial support, or that which is required to be able to enter.

Also have your complete vaccination schedule; and pass an assessment regarding your biometric and security data.

If at any time the person requesting entry to the United States has already been expelled from that country or entered Mexican territory irregularly, among other aspects, the applicant will be determined as ineligible.

For more information on the process and requirements, the US authorities make available to interested Venezuelans the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website, available through the link https://www.uscis.gov/venezuela, the Institute mentioned.

Migration highlights that it shares this information due to its commitment to safe, orderly and regular migration, and that Venezuelans who intend to travel to the United States do not miss the opportunity by doing so irregularly.

The Venezuelan has suddenly become the second largest nationality to arrive at the border with the United States, behind the Mexican.

This poses a tough challenge for Biden, who has no relationship with Caracas, making deportations nearly impossible. For this reason, the government generally chose to release them so that they could continue their immigration process in US territory.