Mexico.- From January 1 to January 30, 2022, the National Migration Institute (INM), rescued 16 thousand 740 migrants of different nationalities who were located traveling on foot, vehicles or caravans.

Through a statement, the INM detailed that the more than 16,000 migrants traveled through the national territory on foot or in vehicles in caravans, trucks, buses, and during the last dates in motorcycles, trailer cabins and cloned ambulances.

According to the data, of this total, 2,421, 14.5% are children and adolescents from zero to 17 years of age, of which 780 were identified without company. In addition to this total, 987 are women and 1,434 men.

Meanwhile, 14 thousand 319 are adults: 10 thousand 810 men (64.6 percent) and 3 thousand 509 women (21 percent).

Regarding nationality, it was mentioned that 10 thousand 443 come from Central and South America, mainly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador; the rest, 6,297, are from Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania.

The INM highlighted that, during this period, 7,334 more irregular foreigners were rescued than in the same period of 2021. Through these actions, 966 people were detected in overcrowded conditions in the dry boxes of tractor-trailers or trailers, in Veracruz, Oaxaca and Coahuila, and a contingent of 319 who walked in a caravan in the state of Chiapas.

Read more: Activist denounces that INM agents “charter” migrants in Chiapas

In addition, 328 in passenger buses located in Puebla and Oaxaca; 92 on motorcycles or cars in a caravan in Chiapas and Tabasco; 91 in trailer cabins in Tabasco, Chiapas and Veracruz; 68 in private vans; 62 in ambulance and service company vans, and 25 in a guest house in Oaxaca.