rescue elements Beta Group of the National Institute of Migration, helped an Ecuadorian mother with her son in her arms after the mother was trapped in the current Rio Bravo in Coahuila.

According to what was reported by the agency, the rescue of the woman and her minor son occurred after the INM workers realized that a 23-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were at risk in their attempt to cross the Bravo River at the height of Black Stones.

The woman had been trapped in one of the pillars of the International Bridge 1, the INM elements were in charge of bringing the rescue boat closer to get her on board and later take her to the mainland, they were also in charge of providing first aid to refer them to care of Red Cross.

When questioned, the woman mentioned that she was accompanied by her son’s father, whom she lost sight of in the depths of the river. Immediately, personnel from the institute carried out work on the airboat to locate it, but to date it has not been located, however, Grupo Beta continues its search.

The mother and the minor were referred to the Salvador Chavarría General Hospital, located in said city, for assessment and care, where INM personnel remained to monitor their health status.