Coahuila.- Members of the National Institute of Migration rescued 79 migrants who traveled in the box of a torton type in the municipality of Monclova, Coahuila.

According to a report from the Coahuila Civil Protection (PCC), said unit was detected while moving through the municipality of Nava.

When they checked the heavy unit, the uniformed officers discovered people who were traveling through the country without the required documentation. Due to this situation, the driver was arrested and made available to the Attorney General’s Office.

According to the INM, the undocumented migrants originate from Honduras, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.

