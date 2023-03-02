Tijuana, Baja California.- A total of 13 migrants Islamists were rescued from a hotel in the city of Tijuana, in the La Meza district.

According to the authorities, the rescue of the 13 people from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania (a country located in northwest Africa) took place after a tour by the Municipal Police of Tijuana.

The officers were conducting a patrol on Cedros street in the Lilas neighborhood, and when they saw some subjects with a suspicious attitude they tried to get closer, but when they saw this the men started to run.

According to News Tijuanathey found the migrants in several rooms of the “Jacuzzys” hotel located next to “the old tents” in the La Mesa delegation, who were transferred by personnel from the National Institute of Migration (INM) to verify their legal stay in the country, since they would apparently be transferred illegally to the United States.

We recommend you read:

The detainees identified themselves as 40-year-old Yeslmou “N”; Abd “N” 40 years old; Hamed “N” of 36 years; Hamed “N” 32 years old; Dah “N” 31 years old; Mouhamed “N” 30 years old; Alih “N” 30 years old; Lemrabott “N” of 28; Cheikh Mohamed “N” 28 years old; Abdullah “N” 25 years old; Abdrabou “N” of 22 years; Mohamd “N” of 22 years and Mouhamed “N” of 21 years all all coming from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.