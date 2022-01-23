Mexico.- The National Institute of Migration (INM) carried out the medical repatriation of three migrants of Guatemalan origin who were injured in the vehicle accident in the past December 9, 2021, in the state of Chiapas.

At the beginning of the last month of last year, a trailer carrying more than 100 Central American migrants overturned, causing the death of 56 undocumented and dozens of wounded.

“The National Migration Institute (INM) of the Ministry of the Interior today carried out the medical repatriation of three migrants from Guatemala involved in the December 9, 2021 road accident in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas,” he reported.

Read more: 28 migrants transported in a fake ambulance are insured by the INM in Oaxaca

Through a statement published on the official web portal of the Government of Mexico, the National Institute of Migration announced that on Saturday, January 22, it carried out the medical repatriation of three people from Guatemala who were injured in the accident. cart driver in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.

He explained that, in coordination with the government of the Central American country, two of the migrants were transported in ambulances separated from the Basic Community Hospital of Cintalapa to the border of the border state with the city of Tecún Umán, Guatemala.

Said first aid units, the Mexican migra pointed out, were followed by another car in which their respective relatives and the Visitor of the State Human Rights Commission (ECHR). In addition to this, they were escorted by elements of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

As part of the Mexican government’s support for the undocumented immigrants who were involved in the December 2021 accident, the third migrant, due to his medical conditions, was repatriated to Guatemala airway.

“With the help of members of Grupo Beta of the INM, he arrived at the Ángel Albino Corzo International Airport, municipality of Chiapa de Corzo, where he boarded – in the company of the Specialized Migrant Visitor of the CEDH – a helicopter that would take him to the capital city of Guatemala. “, reported the INM.

Read more: They rescue 65 migrants crowded inside a trailer in Coahuila

Until last week, it was known that the bodies of 51 migrants who perished due to the overturning of the trailer had been repatriated and handed over, most of them from Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.