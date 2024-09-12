Ciudad Juarez.– The National Institute of Migration (INM) reported on Thursday that it delivered Visitor Cards for Humanitarian Reasons (TVRH) to the members of the Venezuelan family who were victims of the freight train that derailed on the night of September 3 in the Samalayuca desert, when they were traveling toward the border. The TVRH cards will allow the parents to recover the body of their 4-year-old son, who is still in the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) in Ciudad Juárez, the federal government indicated. The South American family made up of the mother, father and two children, ages 4 and 7, were traveling on the roof of one of the 12 cars that derailed minutes before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday next to Estación Médanos, at kilometer 302 of the Pan-American highway from Ahumada to Juárez. Aaron, 4 years old, remained missing for more than ten hours, until he was found dead on Wednesday morning; his mother, 28 years old, suffered the traumatic amputation of her right foot, spinal cord trauma (damage to the spinal cord) and a spinal injury; while his father and his 7-year-old brother suffered blows that did not require hospitalization. “TVRH cards are given to members of the family unit, based on international treaties and the Immigration Law. With these documents they will be able to expedite the procedures for the recovery of the body of the minor who remains in the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Ciudad Juárez and his transfer to where they decide,” reported the INM.