Ciudad Juárez.- Federal agents of the National Institute of Migration (INM), they carried out a unfold header by commissioner Francisco Garduno Yanezto toast attention and assistance to migrants that could be at risk due to the cold front registered by the state of Chihuahua.

Garduno Yanez, arrived at the Northern Border supported by 200 Federal Migration Agents to collaborate in the protection tasks of the migrant population that is in conditions of vulnerability.

the elements of INM They advised and coordinated the mobilization of migrants to shelters where they received accommodation, drinks, food and blankets to protect themselves from the cold.

“Mexico’s immigration policy continues to be humanism, respect for human rights and humanitarian protection,” said the commissioner. Francisco Garduno Yanez

Today, January 7, the meeting will take place with members of the Border Patrol of the neighboring country to the north, to work together in the work of protecting the migrant.