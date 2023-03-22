Mexico City.- The National Institute of Migration (INM) of the Ministry of the Interior, announced that migrants will be allowed to use mexican territory for transit who have an application for admission to USA previously accepted by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Through a statement, the INMexplained that foreigners originating from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua They are the ones that will be able to cross the country, in order to complete their process in USA.

For this, the immigration authority maintains communication with links of CBPin order to verify the existence of an appointment in United States territory and allow your passage to reach the port of entry authorized by USAeither by air or land, and complete the process.

It should be noted that the care provided by the INM to foreigners who have requested their entry process to the United States through the application CBP ONE or Advance Travel Authorization (ATA) does not imply the issuance of immigration documentation by the Mexican government.

the INM endorses its commitment to safe, orderly, and regular migration, with full respect for and safeguarding the rights of those who enter, transit, and leave Mexican territory.