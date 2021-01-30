Inline skating The World Figure Skating Championships were canceled due to the coronavirus

The arrangements for the World Figure Skating Championships continue.

Inline skating The World Cup in the spring of 2021 has been canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic. International Skating Federation (ISU) reports on its website.

The World Figure Skating Medals were scheduled to compete in April in Zagreb. The ISU justified the decision with travel restrictions and lack of training and preparation time.

ISU also said that preparations for the World Championships in speed skating will continue as normal. Speed ​​skaters have competed this season in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, in their own bubble.

The World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm are also scheduled to take place in March. The ISU will later decide whether the World Cup will be considered its Olympic qualifier.