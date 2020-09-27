Inland waterway vessels Norwegians are looking back for a ship familiar from Koli’s scenery, as it is currently the only one of its kind

All the sister ships of Finland’s only inland waterway ferry have already been destroyed.

Small A piece of the history of domestic tourism will leave Finland during October, when MF Pielinen, Finland ‘s only inland car ferry, will leave for Norway via the Danish Straits, where it was completed in 1958.

The ship was bought by a Norwegian company that plans to restore it to its original appearance and to the Trondheim Fjord.

The special ship became known in the traffic between Lieksa and Koli, where it started in 1982. The specialty of the ship was that it could be driven by car or bus. No such thing had been seen on inland waters before or after it.

The slightly dilapidated shipwreck is now being renovated to a seaworthy condition in Savonlinna, at the Laitaatsilla shipyard. There, the traffic safety agency Traficom also inspects it for a long voyage. The ship is scheduled to leave Savonlinna towards the sea later in October.

The passenger cabin still has a 50’s feel.­

At the helm is Per Kristian Rognes, who is probably one of the ship’s future captains­

Pielinen ship at Laitaatsilla shipyard in Savonlinna on Wednesday.­

Managing Director of the yard Antti Makkonen describes the condition of the ship as moderate.

“Basically everything works, but it’s worn out and needs refurbishment,” he says.

“The shipyard is renovating a few thousand euros. In Norway, it will then undergo a major refurbishment. In practice, quite a bit needs to be done to get it to drive to Norway. ”

From this the ship appears in old magazine images from the HS archives. More pictures of the current condition of the ship can be found at the end of this story.

Car ferry Pielinen in Lieksa in 1983, when it had just been brought to Finland.­

Pielinen arrives at the port with cars on deck in the summer of 2000. In the background, the cruise ship Koli 3.­

Pielinen in the summer of 2000.­

View from the deck in summer 2000. In the background Koli 3.­

The Norwegian company that bought the ship Torstein Holm says that in his previous life, Pielinen operated in the Trondheim Fjord from the late 1950s to the 1980s and is therefore a big piece of local ship history and shipbuilding tradition. Its sister ships have already sunk or been scrapped.

“This was the last chance to have a ship like this,” Holm says.

“We are now working with Traficom Finland. It will inspect the ship in a couple of weeks. ”

Holm and his partners plan to sail the ship for more than a week to Trondheim without stopping at intermediate ports. The voyage is not intimidating because the ship is in good condition, he says. A crew of about six people will join.

Norwegian Torstein Holm plans to be involved when the ship is sailed to Norway in October.­

During the winter, the vessel will be renovated to such a condition that it will be approved for the Norwegian Museum Ship Register next year. Next summer, it will become a charter ship to Trondheim with a restaurant and where, for example, concerts can be held.

The estimated cost of the renovation is approximately NOK 3 million, or approximately EUR 270,000. It also regains its original name Holger Stjern.

Joensuuainen Riitta Kankkunen played an important role in the ship’s return to Norwegian ownership. In the summer, he hinted to his Norwegian acquaintances that the ship they had previously coveted was now for sale. His Norwegian male friend remembered the ship from his childhood in Trondheim.

Riitta Kankkunen browses an old engine diary from 1958–1960 in the crew cabin. The book includes, among other things, exhaust gas temperatures and pressures by cylinder. It is important information for the machine to run and wear smoothly.­

“The man felt joy of reunion, but I guessed that sometimes I am still personally involved in the project, where the ship will be returned to Norway,” Kankkunen says.

The ship ended up for sale in the summer because the entrepreneur who owned it died and the heirloom wanted to sell it. The deals were made at a price that Kankkunen does not tell, but which satisfied both parties.

Kankkunen remembers the previous stages of the ship in Finland. The ship was brought to Pielinen in 1982. The ship traveled between Koli and Lieksa for an hour and forty minutes and stood out from all inland waterway vessels in Finland.

“It was a unique project because there had not been car ferries on inland waterways in Finland. I guess it was successful at first because it had tens of thousands of visitors in the summer, there were whole bus groups. Often did not get a place for the whole ship. It was quite an attraction. ”

Since then, the ship has collapsed, and now it is in need of a major overhaul.

“Yes, this can be described as a kind of loss to the Koli region. It was there in Pielinen for 40 years, but maybe there was some kind of marketing fatigue. Boat tourism does not end on the lake, because there is the hydrofoil Suvi, which runs the same distance. ”

Picture of the engine room and Pielinen’s main engine. In addition, the ship has four other engines for electricity generation, among other things.­

A sign telling about the recent history of the ship in Finland.­