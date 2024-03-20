Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

In her book recently published by “Inner Cities,” writer Ghadeer Al-Khunaizi transforms the experience of wandering and traveling through cities, their streets, and alleys, into a free path for wandering within oneself and discovering their worlds. While documenting her stay in Manama and her trips to Paris and Minneapolis, she observes the concept of memory, and the human relationship with place. It redescribes the essential meaning of time as an open space in which the present meets the past and the future, and the imagination is intertwined with reality.

In her book, which came in 131 medium-sized pages, Al-Khunaizi presents a different narrative experience in travel literature, as she relies on her academic and professional reference as an architect to write a new literature, in which diaries dialogue with philosophical reflections, and in which autobiography blends with narrated and written history, as if she were constructing Thus, it is an architecture that differs from the literature of travel and travel in the treasury of Arabic literature.

Concepts and vocabulary

Al-Khunaizi begins her book by defining the intended meaning of a number of concepts and vocabulary that she relies on in building her relationship with places, and in drawing the features of her experience in writing about them. She begins the book with a passage from the poet Adonis’s poem in which he says: “And I know that the road is a language in my veins, not the place,” as if it were Thus, you say that methods are paths to forming meaning, saying what is possible, and discovering what should be, just like language.

Then she moves on to put the reader at her destination with the word “the journey,” so she writes in the introduction: “The following chapters may seem like a fabric of a journey that crosses history, places, and cultures… but the real journey is what took place inside, and its recovery was an arduous imaginative archaeological process that began with excavation and ended with restoration, interspersed with interconnected stages.” From deconstructing the layers of the self.

Al-Khunaizi goes through her story in the book just as if she were crossing a street in a city, pointing out details here and there, stopping at signs, narrating memories, and placing questions again in front of the questions so that the answers become the reader’s choice to move forward.



#Inland #Cities #literary #biography #written #streets #trees