It's been a long wait, but finally the version Nintendo Switch Of Inkulinati is in the home stretch. The dedicated eShop page has in fact been updated and now shows the release date of the February 22, 2024 at the price of 24.99 euros. The dimensions have also been revealed, equal to 2.99 GB.

The Nintendo Switch version of this unusual but captivating turn-based strategy game was confirmed by the developers of Yaza Games three years ago, after passing one of the stretch goals of the game's Kickstarter campaign, but traces of it were subsequently lost.

It is worth noting that the date was reported on both the European and US eShop, leaving little doubt as to the veracity of the information, however it was not accompanied by any announcement from Yaza Games, a sign that perhaps it arrived a little early about the times. It could also mean that soon the game will exit the early access phasegiven that the Nintendo store usually doesn't welcome games with this formula, but this is just our guess.