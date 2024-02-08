Developer Yaza Games and publisher Daedalic Entertainment announce release date for turn-based medieval strategy game Inkulinati. The game will arrive on February 22 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The developer writes: “The development of Inkulinati began 700 years ago, when bored monks began scribbling silly creatures from stories and everyday life in the margins of manuscript pages, an ancient art form that has almost extinct with the invention of industrial book printing (damn Gutenberg!) Thankfully, Yaza Games has picked up where the medievals left off and brought this ancient art into the modern world! Behold!”

We remind you that Inkulinati was published in early access on PC and Xbox already in January 2023, but now arrives in full version and Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. It is also currently available on Game Pass.