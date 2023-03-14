Daedalic Entertainment has announced the release of the St. Francis and Friends update for Bow downwhich introduces among the many new features also a crossovers with PentimentObsidian Entertainment’s narrative RPG released in late 2022.

Andreasthe protagonist of Pentiment, has been transformed into a playable Tiny Inkulinati, available in both single player, Journey, and multiplayer, Duel.

In addition to Andreas, the update introduces into the game Saint Francis, as can be guessed from the title, transformed into a boss to fight during the single player campaign. It can also be used in Duel mode.

St. Francis has unique abilities, such as the Stigma Laser, the latter based on authentic medieval scriptures (we guess that’s ironic). Also he can provide protection to other units.

In addition to the new Tiny Inkulinati, the update also introduces new beasts, such as sword pigeons and the peregrine wolf. Also added new items, such as the pilgrim’s altar, and fixed numerous bugs. Also fixed some game balances.

In short, Inkulinati continues to grow and almost naturally meets Pentiment, with which it shares part of the visual style. If you want to know more, read our tried Inkulinati.