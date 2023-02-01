After years of waiting, Bow down and finally available in Early Access on Steam. The game costs €24.99 (it is currently on the introductory offer for €22.49). If you want, for €9.99 more, you can also purchase the Supporter Package which contains:

Additional skin for your little Inkulinati

Additional color for the character creator

Inkulinati original soundtrack

Printable coloring sheets

A selection of wallpapers

We read the official description of the game:

Inkulinati is a strategy game where medieval manuscripts come to life and a rabbit’s backside can be deadlier than a dog’s sword.

Participate in Inkulinati’s duels and be amazed by their unexpected tactical complexity (and humor!). Embark on an ever-evolving journey, build your bestiary, defeat legendary medieval characters and collect perks to unleash special powers.

Become a living ink master, grab the pen and come up with a unique strategy time after time to become the greatest Inkulinati of all time!

INKULINATI DRAWS INSPIRATION FROM REAL MEDIEVAL MARGINALIA

After 700 years, these bizarre artistic representations can finally come to life in a video game and show everyone that even in the Middle Ages there were some ridiculous “memes” that made everyone laugh out loud, just like they do today. You’ll see rabbits wielding swords, dogs with spears, bugles stuck up their butts, man-eating snails and much, much more.

FIGHT LIKE AN INKULINATI

The Inkulinati are a legendary group who fight on the pages of medieval manuscripts. They fight by drawing beasts in living ink. Thanks to this magical substance, these creatures come to life giving rise to an epic battle. Move your beasts around the battlefield, perform actions with or on them, strategically exploit obstacles, and collect more living ink to draw new beasts and gain an advantage over your opponent.

VARIOUS DEADLY (AND BIZARRE) BEASTS TO UNLOCK

Donkeys that play the trumpet with their backs, bishop cats that neutralize heretics with prayers, heavy and lethal snails that eat their opponents alive, and much more. All of them have special abilities and are just waiting for your orders.

SPECIAL AND DECISIVE ACTIONS CARRIED OUT BY THE INKULINATI

It’s not just your beasts that can wreak havoc and destruction. Use your fists to smash your opponent’s units, draw obstacles to create barriers, move your units with a flick of your finger or blow up your troops to wreak havoc. But remember: your opponent is also capable of doing the same.

ADAP THE STRATEGY TO EACH BATTLE

Each Inkulinati has their own army of beasts which, in turn, have different abilities, strengths, and sadly (or fortunately, depending on which side you’re on), even different weaknesses. But it’s not just the armies that will influence the fate of the duel. Each battlefield has its own unique characteristics, with specific dangers to consider and opportunities to exploit to your advantage. You will have to use your wits and adapt your strategy to defeat the opposing Inkulinati army on each battlefield.

SINGLE CAMPAIGN

Unravel the mystery and secrets of the Inkulinati and face adversaries such as Death, Dante Alighieri and many others. Start your adventure in this world! Fight against the strongest Inkulinati masters, tame the untameable beasts, build an unbeatable army, try to save your master from the clutches of death and most importantly, complete your great mission with the greatest troop the Middle Ages has ever seen. Let’s go!!!

CREATE AND DEVELOP YOUR CHARACTER

Like all aspiring Inkulinati masters, you will need to create your own little Inkulinati. During your journey, you will learn the secret techniques for drawing new beasts and the manual actions of the Inkulinati, which will allow you to choose the composition of your army. You can be a fearless brave knight who will hurl his loyal troops against his opponents. Or maybe you prefer a less aggressive strategy? If so, you can become a nun who, with the power of prayer, confuses enemies and heals her servants. These and other styles are just waiting to be discovered and adopted by you. Express yourself as you see fit!

EACH BATTLE HAS ITS STORY

To leave the records of each battle for posterity, on each battlefield, a procedurally generated text describes the dramatic (or hilarious) events.

LOCAL PVP BATTLES

Inkulinati will take you back to the golden days of hotseat mode.

