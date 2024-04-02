Nagai Industriesan indie studio from Tokyo, announces inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories.a slice-of-life simulation set in a small Japanese town in the early nineties, in which we will be asked to manage a typical convenience store.

It will be available in early months of 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac via Steam. We can see the teaser trailer below.

inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories. – Teaser trailer

Source: Nagai Industries Street Gematsu