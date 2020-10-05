Highlights: Ink was thrown at Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party UP in-charge Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh had come to meet the victim family of Hathras, along with many AAP leaders

Black ink of Yogi’s dark adventures will be written with this ink: AAP

Hathras

Politics continues in connection with the Hathras incident. Meanwhile, ink has been thrown on Sanjay Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP and UP in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party, who visited the victim’s family. After this, the AAP workers present there shouted slogans against the Yogi government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also tweeted about this.

According to the information, Deepak Sharma, associated with the Hinduist organization, has thrown ink on Sanjay Singh. MLA Rakhi Birlan was also present on the occasion along with Sanjay Singh. After meeting the victim’s family, Sanjay Singh alleged that the Yogi government of UP is trying to save the poor. He also said that before losing his life, the ‘doll’ of Hathras mentioned the name of the poor, action should be taken against them.

Singh said that the BJP is not taking action on the DM of Hathras, as they have the chief minister’s poll, if they are removed, then the CM’s poll will open. Along with this, he said that the CBI investigation is also a verbal statement of the BJP government, the CBI has not yet taken up the case.

History of black exploits will be written with this ink

An attempt was also made to surround the government by tweeting from the official Twitter handle of the Aam Aadmi Party. The tweet had written, ‘BJP has exposed its dark side today by throwing ink on Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh ji who has come to console the victim’s family. The ink that has been thrown on Sanjay Singh ji will write a dark history of Yogi’s dark adventures.

This attack shows UP government’s disgrace: Kejriwal

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, ‘Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the UP government.’ Kejriwal wrote that the government made 14 FIRs on AAP (Sanjay Singh), sealed the office but could not dare to arrest you, then attacked it today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. This means you are on the right track.