Splatoon 3 will launch for Nintendo Switch on Friday, 9th September, Nintendo has confirmed.

A new trailer today has showcased its 4v4 online Turf War battle mode across “a mix of new and familiar stages”. Fresh off the boat here is Eeltail Alley, a new level, and the stringer, a bow-shaped weapon type you can fire ink from both vertically and horizontally.

In single-player mode, meanwhile, you’ll fight the Octarians and “discover the secrets of Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze”. I have no doubt Splatoon master and Eurogamer editor-in-chief Martin Robinson is excited by the sounds of that.

In other news, Splatoon 2’s enjoyable Octo Expansion has been added to the premium Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier (though you’ll still need a copy of Splatoon 2 to play it). This is the latest piece of extra content to join the service, alongside Animal Crossing’s island designer expansion and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track DLC.

