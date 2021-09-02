Over the past few hours, DC has officially unveiled the release date of Injustice, the animated film inspired by the game domination, developed by Netherrealm Studios, and the comic written by Tom Taylor. The work will be available in three options: Blu-Ray 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-Ray and digital version.

By mid-summer Warner had also confirmed the cast of actors for the voices, with the release officially scheduled for next 19 October 2021 in America, with no information on a release to the rest of the world. The story will be inspired by the same events in the game and the comic, with a Superman turned villain due to a diabolical plan created by the Joker.

As for the three editions, the Combo Pack is the most complete, as it contains a Blu-Ray disc in 4K HDR, a second disc with the film in high definition and also the digital version, at a cost of $ 39.99 in the US and $ 44.98 in Canada. The second version, which contains only the Blu-Ray disc with the high definition film and the digital version, costs $ 29.98 in the US and $ 39.99 in Canada.

If you are looking forward to learning more about the film, the appointment is directly for the next DC FanDome, whose date was announced very recently. During the event it will be possible to have a first look at the new animated film Injustice, inspired by video games and the comic of the same name.

All versions they are characterized by special contents, which further expand the story and its background. The first is Adventures in Storytelling – Injustice: Crisis and Conflict (New Featurette), in which the film’s creators discuss how intense drama and unflappable action were brought to life.

The other two contents are the following:

DC Universe Movies Flashback The Death of Superman Reign of the Supermen

From the DC Vault Justice League – Injustice For All, Part I Justice League – Injustice For All, Part II



At the moment it has not yet been confirmed a release date for the rest of the world, which will most likely not be long in coming over the course of the year.