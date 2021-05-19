The Injustice franchise, developed by NetherRealm Studios, has had many fans for several years, and now its fans can be in luck. DC announced this afternoon that Injustice: Gods Among Us will have an animated adaptation that will go directly to video.

Interestingly, the announcement has not been made by DC or Warner Bros directly, but has been through a press release of Batman: The Long Halloween, part two, the new animated film of the Dark Knight, where it has been made official the existence of the video game adaptation, as has been reported since IGN.

Injustice: Gods Among Us gets an animated adaptation

At the moment no further details are known about Injustice movieAlthough considering that the Batman film will be released during the month of July 2021, it seems unlikely that the animated adaptation of the NetherRealm franchise can arrive before the end of the year.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness already has a release date on Netflix

2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us and its 2017 sequel are set in an alternate DC universe, where Superman goes berserk after being tricked by the Joker into murdering his wife Lois and their child after birth. Five years after that tragedy, Superman rules the world with an iron fist, forcing the regular DCU Justice League to cross dimensions and fight this tyrannical Man of Steel.

The Injustice saga has also largely expanded through various spin-off comics, set in the five years leading up to the events of the first game and then bridging the gap between the first game and the sequel. It is possible that the animated film could be an adaptation of the comics rather than the games, or even an entirely new story set within this dystopian DC universe. Anyway, we will keep you informed about any news in this regard.