DC Y Warner Bros. Animation have recently confirmed that their next animated film will focus on the story of Injustice: Gods Among Us, the critically acclaimed Mortal Kombat-style fighting video game.

This, curiously, has not been formally reported, but has been mentioned as a crossing point in the film’s press announcement. Batman: the long Halloween, part two (also animated).

The news shared by both production companies indicated that a tape of Injustice, but that will not be directly the third part of the main story that has been seen in the game.

On the other hand, the creative director Ed boon He referred to the Injustice video game series on Twitter. On his personal account, he posted a screenshot of the new trending topic in the United States at that moment.

Ed Boon’s tweet referring to the movie. Photo: Twitter.

In that same context, fans have already started excitedly speculating what this new story might be about. However, the details about the production are almost non-existent, so it is not known if it would be an adaptation of the plot told in the work of NetherRealm Studios, the comics or a totally unpublished story inside or outside the official canon of the story arc.

Similarly, according to the same announcement, the first official trailer will arrive with the launch of the Blu-ray of Batman: the long Halloween, part two, a film that after its digital premiere on July 27 will arrive physically on August 10 of this year.

Injustice: Gods Among Us released his first game in 2013, in which he played Superman as the villain of the story and Batman as the leader of a resistance that went against the superhero with the ‘S’ on his chest. Quickly, the story became one of the most important and exciting for fans, which led to its sequel being released. Injustice 2 in 2017.

In this way, without more official data, we will have to wait for new news from DC and Warner Bros. Animation on the anticipated tape.