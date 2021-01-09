NetherRealm has a very particular way of publishing its games, all following a more or less similar trend. This is why a theory has been developed according to which Injustice 3 is about to be released. And the clues are seemingly everywhere if you look at the development history of the study. Two years ago, in 2019, NetherRealm Studios released Mortal Kombat 11. Two years before this, in 2017, they released Injustice 2. This rumor is in addition to the announced release of The King of Fighters 15.
The story goes on. Two years before Injustice 2, he released Mortal Kombat X in 2015. And two years before 2015, in 2013, he released Injustice: Gods Among Us. It has not been difficult for fans to see from this data that NetherRealm Studios has developed a game release pattern every two years And, since 2013, it alternates between Injustice and Mortal Kombat. If the pattern holds, Injustice 3 would be close to being released. Also, and more specifically, it should be released sometime between April and May, as the four games mentioned above were released between April and May.
Injustice 3 would be close to being released according to indications
The idea of Injustice 3 would be close to being released, or that it would even be released between April and May is nothing more than a theory of fans who have joined their findings to reach this conclusion. But the idea does not seem entirely unfortunate. However, at this time there is no official confirmation that this will be possible. April and May are literally only a few months apart, so if there were official news it would have to happen very soon.
This week, Injustice 2 added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and this could be a way to build buzz about the future of the franchise, as a form of video game marketing. Again, this is a mere speculation from some fans, so we will have to wait to see if NetherRealm officially confirms that Injustice 3 would be close to being released.
Leave a Reply