NetherRealm Studios, current developers of the titles of Mortal Kombat could return to the saga of InjusticeThe suspicion comes from a new vacancy they posted for a new game that has not yet been announced. The description could point to a third installment of the fighting game featuring DC characters.

The vacancy is seeking an associate translator to work on a yet-to-be-announced triple-A video game. Further down the job posting there is mention of high quality animation for cinematics for our story mode. This already made fans who saw the vacancy think that it is about Injustice 3.

This is mainly because Mortal Kombat has two installments practically back to back and fans believe that NetherRealm will take a break. In addition, the description of high-quality animation for the story mode as well as the fact that it is triple A could point to the DC series. After all, its previous installments had campaigns with great action scenes starring its powerful heroes and villains.

Source: Warner Bros. Games.

We recommend: Mortal Kombat 12 and Injustice 3 are reportedly preparing to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Of course, none of this is official. However, rumors of Injustice 3 have been circulating on the networks for some time. In addition to the fact that the head of the studio He already said he has plans for this sequel. Perhaps it will soon become a reality considering the popularity of the series and the possible interest it would raise with the reboot of the DCU. Do you think it’s true?

What is the Injustice series about?

Injustice is a series of fighting games starring DC characters and guest appearances from other comics. In the first one we follow the story of how Superman became a tyrant, so heroes and villains joined forces to defeat him with the help of a version of himself from another universe. The sequel introduced the villain Brainiac as a threat that once again required a truce between rivals.

So far only two games have been released, but both have been very well received by the public and critics. However, there hasn’t been a new release since 2017, so it would be a good time to see it again. There are also rumors that it will indeed be NetherRealm Studios’ next project. Have you played any of these games?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.